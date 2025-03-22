Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,381,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,516,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after buying an additional 223,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,446,000 after buying an additional 249,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,222,000 after buying an additional 2,730,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,494,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

FFIN opened at $35.70 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

