Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.18. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 4,394 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.70).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis ("CF") patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator ("CFTR") protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

