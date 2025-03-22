Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases Shares of 1,464 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

