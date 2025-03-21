Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Issues Earnings Results

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($19.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 201.30% and a negative net margin of 670.95%.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of TIVC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $31.45.
About Tivic Health Systems
