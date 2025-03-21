Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Trading Up 19.3% – Should You Buy?

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Trading Up 19.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

