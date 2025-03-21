Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 118,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Tokens.com Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Tokens.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokens.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokens.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.