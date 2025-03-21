Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

