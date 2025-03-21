Whittier Trust Co. Buys 7,136 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $177.57 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

