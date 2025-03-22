2,489 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $361.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $199.66.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

