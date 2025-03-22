782,214 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 782,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,727,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 6.7% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

