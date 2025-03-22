Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of argenx worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $615.02 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $352.77 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.89 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

