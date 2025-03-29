Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,648 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

