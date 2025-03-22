Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.26. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.