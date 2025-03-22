Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Caroline Feeney Acquires 111 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Feeney purchased 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.31 per share, with a total value of $13,354.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,067.40. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.45 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 69.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,876,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.