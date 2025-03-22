Boston Partners Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 59,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 218.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,615 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 46.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 299,431 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ADT by 100.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

