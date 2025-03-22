Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.