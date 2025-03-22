Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $41.55.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
