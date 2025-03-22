Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

