Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 77,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $68.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

