Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 7,654 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 512.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,497,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $162.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.