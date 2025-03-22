Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.31 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average is $217.28.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.