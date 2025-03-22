Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in ASML by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ASML by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $716.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $730.88 and a 200 day moving average of $735.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

