Washington Trust Bank Acquires 28,974 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.