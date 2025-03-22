Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MKL stock opened at $1,833.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,852.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,717.05. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

