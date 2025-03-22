Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

