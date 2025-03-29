Allstate Corp Takes $4.12 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $232.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.56.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.76.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

