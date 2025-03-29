Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $62,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $129.40 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

