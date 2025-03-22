Dero Price Hits $0.30 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Dero has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $8,199.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,266.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00108503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00384908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00254764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00021163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

