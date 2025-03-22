DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,562,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,093,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $195.30 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

