126,931 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Purchased by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Intellus Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMO opened at $10.29 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

