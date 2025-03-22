Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.
Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Drone Delivery Canada
