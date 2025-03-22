Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 42,793 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN opened at $17.30 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

