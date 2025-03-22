Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $14.40 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

