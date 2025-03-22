FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slightly down yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.59 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 18.000-18.600 EPS.

FDX stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.95 and a 200-day moving average of $272.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.60.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

