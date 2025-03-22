Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

ZBRA stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.99. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.