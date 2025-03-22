FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11, Zacks reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $433.01 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

