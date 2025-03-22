Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $732.18 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $732.18 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,056,050,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,798,862 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
