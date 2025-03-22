Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,950 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.05 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

