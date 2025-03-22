Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $826,520.64 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
