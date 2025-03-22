59,321 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 350,842 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 310,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

