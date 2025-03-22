Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 61,868 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

