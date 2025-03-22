OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Senior Officer Liang Tang Sells 50,000 Shares

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$219,000.00.

OceanaGold Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:OGC opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.58.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

