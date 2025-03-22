Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Position Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 49,774.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.07% of Vitesse Energy worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth $78,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 143.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VTS shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 351.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.