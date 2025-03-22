Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Sells $165,144.69 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.