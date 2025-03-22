Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $4,276,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average of $264.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

