Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of LSI Industries worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $518.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.00.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

