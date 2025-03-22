Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

