The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

TRV stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

