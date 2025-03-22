Sfmg LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,563 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

