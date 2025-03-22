Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adecoagro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Adecoagro by 14,282.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 155,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Adecoagro by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

