Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065,693 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kinross Gold worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

